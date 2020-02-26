St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Burglary Suspects in Hollywood

February 26, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a burglary investigation.

On Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:50 p.m., the suspects unlawfully entered a home in the 42300 block of Riva Ridge Drive in Hollywood. Stolen from the residence were a 60-inch Samsung television, a Stihl trimmer, a Stihl leaf blower, a MetroCast receiver with cables and a Wyze surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Zachery Jerew at 301-475-4200 ext. 78154 or email zachery.jerew@stmarysmd.com. Case # 11264-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.




