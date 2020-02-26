Landover Man Pleads Guilty to Carjacking, Multiple Armed Robberies and Assaults in D.C., Calvert, Montgomery, and Prince George’s County

Dante Tyler-El, age 54, of Landover, Maryland, pleaded guilty carjacking and to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Tyler-El entered his guilty plea yesterday

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department; Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department; Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans; and Chief Peter Newsham of the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, on June 5, 2019, Tyler-El perpetrated three armed robberies, as well as the carjacking to which he is pleading guilty. As detailed in his plea agreement, at 5:30 a.m. Tyler-El assaulted a victim who was pumping gas at a gas station in Prince Frederick, Maryland, putting a gun in the victim’s face, stealing the victim’s wallets and credit cards, and then placing the victim in handcuffs.

Tyler-El admitted that at 5:00 p.m., he approached a victim who was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot in Gaithersburg, Maryland, waiting for her daughter to finish a dance class. Tyler-El, dressed in a neon construction vest and hard hat, approached the victim holding a Walther PK380 pistol, which he put to the victim’s head and demanded money. Tyler-El then handcuffed the victim and forced her into the back seat of the vehicle, where he restrained her while he rummaged through the vehicle. When the victim screamed, Tyler-El struck her with the pistol, causing severe bruising on the victim’s face. After finding the victim’s credit cards, Tyler-El got into the driver’s seat and drove away with the victim still in the back seat. After driving for some distance, Tyler-El got out of the vehicle and fled.

According to his plea agreement, at 7:00 p.m. Tyler-El, brandishing the pistol and wearing the same neon construction vest and hard hat, robbed a victim outside his apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, stealing $150 in cash. Approximately one hour later, Tyler-El robbed three pedestrians at gunpoint as they walked along Eastern Avenue in Washington, D.C., just across the Maryland border. Tyler-El admitted that during the robbery he fired the pistol into the air as a show of force to compel the victims’ compliance. Tyler-El stole credit cards and $6 in cash from the victims.



Tyler-El was stopped by law enforcement early the next morning after crossing the Bay Bridge into Queen Anne’s County, Maryland. A search of the vehicle recover some of the victims’ credit cards, as well as the loaded Walther PK 380 used during the robberies and carjacking.

Tyler-El and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Tyler-El will be sentenced to 150 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for May 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

