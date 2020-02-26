Barbara Ann Fenwick, 78 of Mechanicsville, MD, entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2020. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, February 29, 2020 for visitation at 9 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Reverend Roderick McClanahan will be officiating. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.
