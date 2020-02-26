Joseph Cornelius Green, Jr., 74, of Great Mills, MD, was born on May 11, 1945 in Great Mills, Maryland to the late Joseph Cornelius Green, Sr., and Lucille (Dyson) Green. He was raised by his Aunt Florence and Uncle Sonny of Valley Lee, Maryland.

He departed peacefully on February 19, 2020 at Hospice of St. Mary’s, Callaway, Maryland after a brief illness. Joseph was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School System. After high school, Joseph moved to Washington, DC where he lived for many years. He was a Jack of all trades, which allowed him the opportunity to work a variety of jobs throughout his life. In his retirement, he enjoyed watching Westerns and on Sundays he watched his favorite football team, The Washington Redskins.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Michele Johnson (Carroll) and Jessica Green; five grandchildren; his beloved sister, Agnes Green; nephew Marvin Lawrence (Collette) and a host of cousins, family and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Thursday, February 27, 2020 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will be private.