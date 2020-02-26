Myrtle Lawrence Johnson, 84 of Callaway, MD, went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1935 in Clinton, MD to John Paul and Nellie S. Lawrence. She was educated in the Prince George’s and St. Mary’s County Public Schools. After receiving her GED, she continued her education at Charles County community college, now known as College of Southern MD (CSM).

She was a member of Bethesda UM Church from early childhood. She held offices and served on every committee at the Parish, Charge and local level. When her health began to fail, she resigned from office and continued to work from home in any capacity she could to help the church and people. Her greatest joy was preparing the children for confirmation and singing with the choir.

Myrtle worked various jobs. The last job before her retirement was private duty in home care for Seniors. She received much recognition for her kindness and loving care to her patients. Her greatest enjoyment was reading the Bible every day, gospel music, religious live shows, traveling, TV game shows, crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

Myrtle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Christine Green; five sisters, Mary Lawrence, Mae Johnson, Adele Harris, Inez Ivey and Henrietta Ball; three brothers, Thomas, Isreal and Alexander Lawrence; granddaughter, Yameka Rodgers; two special nieces, Thomasine Thompson, and Cecelia Lawrence and special nephew, William Lawrence.

Myrtle is survived by her husband, Joseph B. Johnson (whom she married on October 31,1959); children, Benjamin Johnson, of Oklahoma, Cynthia Johnson, of Mechanicsville, MD, Glenda Fenwick (Charles), of Tennessee, Lionel Johnson (Regina), of Forest Heights, MD, Tony Johnson (Heather), of Maine, Connie Mackey, of Virginia Beach, VA, Darleen Outing (John), of Clinton MD, Kelvin Lawrence, of Oklahoma, Karen Thomas (Michael), of Hollywood MD, Cortina Nelson (Oldest Grand-daughter/Daughter), of Jacksonville, FL, Brian Ball (Shannon), of West Virginia; two additional sons-in-law, Joseph Green and Michael Nelson and eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, one sister, Rossetta Smith; one brother-in-law, James Johnson; one sister-in-law, Grace Lawrence and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, February 28, 2020 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at St. Mark UAME Church, 45685 Happyland Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment to follow at Bethesda United Methodist Church cemetery.