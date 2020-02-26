Joseph Spencer Scriber, Sr., 89 of Hollywood, MD, entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2020. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, February 29, 2020 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment following at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to www.UCAConline.org

