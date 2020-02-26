Catherine Lucille Hill,”Kitty”, 77, of Abell, MD passed away on February 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. She was born on April 17, 1942 in Washington, DC and was the daughter of the late Mary Catherine Wathen and John Elwood Wathen.

Kitty was the loving wife of the late Francis DeSales Hill whom she married on February 16, 1963 in Holy Angles Catholic Church Avenue, MD and who preceded her in death on November 14, 2003.

Kitty is survived by her children Jeannie Smith of Hollywood, MD, Julie Quade of Chaptico, MD, Randy Hill of Abell, MD, 5 grandchildren, Brian Hill, Brandon Quade, Tiffany Darmstead, Derek Quade, and Greg Smith, 3 great grandchildren, Baylee Hill, Dawson Smith and Trent Hill. Siblings Johnny Wathen of Ridge, MD, Mike Wathen of Maddox, MD, and Charles “Happy” Wathen of Mechanicsville, MD. She was preceded in death by her sister’s Rita Trossbach and Jean Irene Wathen

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1961. Kitty was a Bookkeeper and Bank Teller for First National Bank of St. Mary’s for 40 years retiring in 2003.

Catherine “Kitty” Hill was a member of the 7th. District Fire Department Auxiliary for 16 years. She served on many committees. Serving as Treasurer right up until she became ill. She was known for her “Homemade” pound cakes, and homemade crab cakes. She loved to crochet blankets, and loved to read. Kitty was always lending a helping hand throughout the community, Kitty loved family gatherings with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She’ll be missed by everyone she knew.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM and 7th Dist. Vol. Fire Department Auxiliary prayers at 7:15 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Holy Angles Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Father Stephen Wyble officiating.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Hill, Brandon Quade, Derek Quade, Greg Smith, Bobby Thompson, and Tom Trossbach. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tiffany Darmstead and Baylee Hill.

Contributions may be made to the 7th. Dist. Fire Department Auxiliary P.O. Box 206 Avenue, MD 20609 and 7th. Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.