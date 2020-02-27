Kenneth C. Cater, 73 years old passed away on February 19, 2020 at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland due to complications from congestive heart failure. Born February 9, 1947 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Walter Leroy Cater and Fannie Pauline (Staples) Cater. He was a hard worker and excellent provider for his family

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jonny Lee Cater, who just celebrated fifty one years together; three daughters Tina Black and her husband Tim, Kendra Bowen and her husband Jake and Melissa Gross and her husband Craig; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He will be forever missed.