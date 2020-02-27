Jane Etta Goeller Cory, 93, of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Jane was born on December 22, 1926 in Collingdale, PA, one of nine children born to Theodore Agustus Goeller and Jane Booty Doughty. Jane graduated with the class of 1945, then went on to work as support staff at Fine Arts Sterling Silver Co. She met Robert Lawrence Cory, the love of her life, in New Jersey and were married on August 22, 1948 at the Methodist Church in Media, PA. They spent their honeymoon at the Poconos Mountains. Jane and Robert had five children together. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family, church, and community, and serviced them all faithfully during her lifetime. She was a wonderful homemaker and she especially enjoyed sewing, cooking, and entertaining. In her spare time, she enjoyed antiquing, garage sales, and tea parties. Jane also enjoyed dabbling in politics and campaigning for her favorite candidates. As a devout Christian woman, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Graham, where she served as Sunday School teacher, part-time bookkeeper, and chair of numerous committees. In addition to the Baptist church, she taught bible classes at her local Presbyterian church, Women’s Home Bible Studies, Aglow Ministries, Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Deale, MD, and Grace Brethren Church, where she was a member for 30 years. She dedicated her life to the Lord and to teaching and praying for her family, friends, community, and country.

Jane is survived by her husband, Robert Cory of Dunkirk, MD, daughters Linda Hans of Waldorf, MD, Nancy Gardner and husband Jim of Dunkirk, MD, sons Billy Cory and wife Terri of Fort Washington, MD, Steve Cory and wife Cyndi of Arlington VA, and Ken Cory of Dunkirk, MD, 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a sister Margie Standen and husband Dave of Media, PA, sisters-in-law Beatrice Owens (Tom), and Jane Ryan. She was preceded death by her parents, Theodore and Jane, and seven siblings.