Norman Frank Dorn, 95, of Catonsville, MD departed this life on February 14, 2020 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Norman was born on September 5, 1924 in Baltimore, MD to the late Max H. Dorn, and Frieda (Haas) Dorn.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1943. A proud American who fought in WWII, he was decorated for his accomplishments and defense of his country. Upon his honorable discharge, Norman met the love of his life, Vera Fick Dorn and they were married for over 40 years before her passing in 2006. Together they expanded their family having two (2) children, two (2) grandchildren and eventually, six (6) great-grandchildren. Norman supported his family as a printer for a Baltimore Business Forms for over twenty-five (25) years before his retirement in 1986.

A man of many talents, Norman enjoyed wood working and also baking. He gathered recipes throughout his travels and impressed his family and friends with his culinary talents. Norman loved to go on long drives; he was friendly and outgoing, sharing his experiences with both his family as well as strangers he met along the way. He was an avid collector of trains, and he was well known for his Betty Boop collection and eclectic music tastes.

No matter what you called him, Norman, Dad, Grandfather, or Great-grandfather you knew he loved his family above all else. A great man was lost, but his family will rejoice knowing he has been reunited with this loving wife, Vera.

Norman is survived by his son, Clifford Dorn of Catonsville, MD; two (2) grandchildren, Kevin and Nicholas Dorn; and six (6) great-grandchildren Mari, Cayden, Landon, Cameron, Peter and Elinor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Frieda Haas; wife, Vera Dorn, son, Norman Dorn, Jr., and siblings, Alfred Dorn, Linwood Dorn, Raymond Dorn and Bertha Dorn.

Interment with military honors will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.