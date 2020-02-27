Emory “Dutchie” J. Baldwin, IV, 24, of Nanjemoy, MD passed away in an automobile accident on February 23, 2020.

Dutchie was born in Clinton, MD on May 2, 1995 to Emory “Dutch” Baldwin, III (Christina) and Christine Grimes-Nolan. He is preceded in death by his sister, Veronica Gabrielle Canter; uncle, Robert “Bobby” Baldwin; grandfather, Walter Emory Grimes; great-grandparents, Dutch Baldwin, Sr. and Clara Olivia Baldwin; and great-grandparents, Vincent and Camille LaFranchi. Dutchie is survived by his girlfriend, Elizabeth “Liz” Wright; son, Emory Jackson Baldwin, V; daughter, Lana Grace Baldwin; sisters, Jessica Binkley (Justin) and Morgan Baldwin; grandparents, Patricia and Jim Dawson and Brenda and Dutch Baldwin, Jr.

Dutchie was employed as crane operator. He enjoyed four-wheeling, fishing, hunting and spending time with his children. Dutchie lived every minute of his life to the fullest. He had a heart of gold, a smile that lit up the room and an amazing laugh that filled our souls with joy. He will be missed by so many but his legacy will live on in his beautiful children who he adored.

The family will receive friends at Marbury Baptist Church (4670 Bicknell Rd., Marbury, MD) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6PM. Interment will be private.

Following Dutchie’s services the family would like you to join them at Ollie’s Bar and Grill for a repast..

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to benefit Emory and Lana Baldwin (Elizabeth Wright, c/o PNC Bank, 6315 Crain Hwy., LaPlata, MD 20646). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.