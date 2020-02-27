VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Lexington Park

UPDATE: 12:35 P.M., On Thursday, February 27, 2020, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Battalion Chief 13 of the NAS Patuxent River Fire Department Company 13, reported Naval Air Station Patuxent River communications reported a helicopter down in the Lexington Park area.

Firefighters from NAS Patuxent River and Bay District responded and attempted to locate until confirmation and a location could be provided.

Firefighters received conflicting reports and responded to Carver Elementary School, Melissa Moore Lane, Willows Road, the John G. Lancaster Park on Willows Road, Great Mills Road, and Hermanville Road before communications and dispatchers confirmed the helicopter was on the ground in a field between Hermanville Road and Poplar Ridge Road

At approximately 10:22 a.m., Patuxent River confirmed the helicopter made an emergency landing in the area of Poplar Ridge Road and Hermanville Road, with two pilots out of the aircraft with no injuries.

At this time, the incident is under investigation.

All units returned to service by 12:00 p.m.

Updates will be provided when details become available.



