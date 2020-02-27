Local Authors Ellynne Davis and Joyce Judd to Hold Book Signing on March 25, 2020, at St. Clement’s Island Museum

On March 25, 2020, from 12:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., the authors of Whispers From the Colonial Past will be on hand to sign their newest illustrated book during the Maryland Day Celebration at St. Clement’s Island Museum.

The duo has created a memorable family-friendly volume which reflects their love of Maryland’s first settlement and capitol, St. Mary’s City. This engaging book is an illustrated stroll through Maryland’s first colony. Included in the publication are a fold out map of the Historic St. Mary’s City Living History Museum, intriguing stories about the three mysterious lead coffins, the Woodland Indian Hamlet, and an introduction to such famous historic personalities like Mistress Margaret Brent and Mathias de Sousa, plus much more.

“We are excited to add this to our full schedule of events for Maryland Day at the St. Clement’s Island Museum March 25th,” said Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free to the public.

Other activities include free water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island (weather permitting), a mass at 11:00 a.m., on the island, and a special Maryland Day Ceremony commemorating the spot where it all began, which begins at 2:00 p.m.

“We are especially thrilled to host these two extraordinary women who help preserve and share the rich diverse stories of St. Mary’s County in 2020, which has been proclaimed by Governor Larry Hogan as ‘Year of the Woman,’” added Jayne Walsh, manager of the St. Clement’s Island Museum Store.

For more information regarding Maryland Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum, please call the Museum at 301-769-2222.