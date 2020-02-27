Oceaneering International Planning Expansion, Introducing Over 130 New Jobs to Anne Arundel County Area

Oceaneering International, Inc., a leading global provider of engineered products and services, is expanding its operations in the state and creating more than 135 new full-time jobs in Anne Arundel County. Located in Hanover, the company is planning to create a mezzanine in one of its three leased facilities along Dorsey Road, which will add approximately 24,000 square feet of office space. The construction is scheduled to start in late February with a completion of early fall and is expected to bring the facility’s space to approximately 157,000 square feet. Oceaneering International currently employs 463 full-time workers in the county and anticipates having a total of 600 employees by December 2023.

“Oceaneering has made an investment to increase our capacity and improve our facilities to better meet the growing needs of our customers and our workforce in Maryland. We have been in Maryland since the early 90s and are committed to the area and glad to be part of the community,” said Phil Beierl, senior vice president of Oceaneering’s advanced technologies division. “We are particularly pleased by the help and encouragement we’ve gotten from our local representative on the County Council and the Anne Arundel County Office of Planning and Zoning.”

Hanover serves as the regional headquarters for Oceaneering’s Advanced Technologies division, which is one of five major business segments for Oceaneering International. The company develops innovative technology and equipment for the energy, renewables, aerospace, defense, material handling, and commercial theme park industries. Oceaneering products and services include underwater remotely operated vehicles, automated guided vehicles for materials handling, specialty subsea production hardware, as well as manned diving, survey, and asset inspection and management.



“We are excited to see that a global company like Oceaneering International is expanding right here in Maryland,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “With several facilities and plans to have 600 full-time workers in the state, the company has shown its dedication to growing Maryland’s business community by providing technologically-advanced jobs for our local workforce.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $150,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, formerly the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF). Additionally, Anne Arundel County is providing a $15,000 workforce training grant to help with job growth at the project site. The company is also eligible for the More Jobs for Marylanders program, as well as the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit. The More Jobs for Marylanders program was the centerpiece of Governor Larry Hogan’s 2017 Maryland Jobs Initiative, incentivizing manufacturers to create new jobs in the state.

“I am thrilled that Oceaneering International is growing its presence and adding new jobs in the state,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “By re-investing in Anne Arundel County, the company will continue to have convenient access to the Port of Baltimore, companies across the East Coast, and numerous military branches and federal agencies located throughout the Mid-Atlantic.”

“We appreciate serving as a major location for a prominent multinational firm such as Oceaneering,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Its expansion is a testament to the benefits of doing business in Anne Arundel County, such as our skilled workforce, strong economic development support, and strategic East Coast location.”

To learn more about the company, please visit oceaneering.com.

