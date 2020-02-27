The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks Seeking Adult Indoor Soccer Referees

TheSt. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking part-time Adult Indoor Soccer Referees for upcoming programs. A qualified candidate should have a strong soccer playing background, knowledge of the game and rules, a willingness and openness to be trained and be a good communicator.

Games last 40 minutes and referees need to be available Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Referees will be compensated at the rate of $24.00 per game.

To apply online www.stmarysmd.com/docs/jobapplication.pdf.

For more information, please call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext. 71830.

