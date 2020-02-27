Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Winter Chess Tournament Results!

More than 140 students participated in the this past Saturday, Feb. 22 at Henry E. Lackey High School. The tournament is open to interested students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

The tournament follows a Swiss-style format in which each student plays four games. Students compete in eight grade-level divisions and trophies are given to division champions. Students who earn a top finisher award in their respective categories receive a medal, and all participants receive a certificate for their performance. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director. The following students were recognized for placing in their division.



Luke McDonald, T.C. Martin Elementary School, champion

Derek Fletcher, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, top finisher

Andrew Larkin, Billingsley Elementary School, top finisher

Sophia McDonald, Martin, top finisher

Second-Grade Division

Justice Rodriguez, William. B. Wade Elementary School, champion

Carlos Borders, Wade, top finisher

Ashley Golder, Matula, top finisher

Neha Mahato, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, top finisher

Uriah Taylor, Arthur Middleton Elementary School, top finisher

Jackson Wood, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, top finisher

Third-Grade Division

Caleb Halverstadt, Wade, champion

Luke Barrett, Higdon, top finisher

Enzo Loredo, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, top finisher

Orlando Rodriguez Jr., Wade, top finisher

Lionel Saravia, Jenifer, top finisher

Leslie Wheeler IV, Wade, top finisher

Aundre Dudley, St. Mary’s Bryantown, champion

Mason Constantine, St. Mary’s Bryantown, top finisher

Colin Finley, Wade, top finisher

James McDonald, Martin, top finisher

Grant Pettersen, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, top finisher

Colin Pheulpin, Mitchell, top finisher

Fifth-Grade Division

Christopher Ellison Jr., Craik, champion

Cordell Cade, William A. Diggs Elementary School, top finisher

Taylor Carter, Matula, top finisher

Samuel Hawkins, Matula, top finisher

Gregory Lavender, Wade, top finisher

Camden Moreland, Mitchell, top finisher

Sixth-Grade Division

Nathanael Jean-Gilles, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, champion

Journey Gardner, Milton M. Somers Middle School, top finisher

Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Division

Joshua Dieterle, Somers, eighth grade, champion

Cole Barrett, Piccowaxen Middle School, seventh grade, top finisher

Erin Cooley, General Smallwood Middle School, seventh grade, top finisher

Sean Robertson, Piccowaxen, seventh grade, top finisher

Caleb Rogalski, Piccowaxen, seventh grade, top finisher

William Stalnaker, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, eighth grade, top finisher

Ninth through Twelfth-Grade Division

Caden Simpson, St. Charles High School, sophomore, champion

Rahul Mahato, Thomas Stone High School, freshman, top finisher

Sahil Patel, North Point High School, junior, top finisher

Jacob Stern, North Point, junior, top finisher