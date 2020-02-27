Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Winter Chess Tournament Results!

More than 140 students participated in the this past Saturday, Feb. 22 at Henry E. Lackey High School. The tournament is open to interested students in kindergarten through Grade 12.
The tournament follows a Swiss-style format in which each student plays four games. Students compete in eight grade-level divisions and trophies are given to division champions. Students who earn a top finisher award in their respective categories receive a medal, and all participants receive a certificate for their performance. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director. The following students were recognized for placing in their division.
Kindergarten through First-Grade Division
- Luke McDonald, T.C. Martin Elementary School, champion
- Derek Fletcher, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, top finisher
- Andrew Larkin, Billingsley Elementary School, top finisher
- Sophia McDonald, Martin, top finisher
Second-Grade Division
- Justice Rodriguez, William. B. Wade Elementary School, champion
- Carlos Borders, Wade, top finisher
- Ashley Golder, Matula, top finisher
- Neha Mahato, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, top finisher
- Uriah Taylor, Arthur Middleton Elementary School, top finisher
- Jackson Wood, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, top finisher
Third-Grade Division
- Caleb Halverstadt, Wade, champion
- Luke Barrett, Higdon, top finisher
- Enzo Loredo, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, top finisher
- Orlando Rodriguez Jr., Wade, top finisher
- Lionel Saravia, Jenifer, top finisher
- Leslie Wheeler IV, Wade, top finisher
Fourth-Grade Division
- Aundre Dudley, St. Mary’s Bryantown, champion
- Mason Constantine, St. Mary’s Bryantown, top finisher
- Colin Finley, Wade, top finisher
- James McDonald, Martin, top finisher
- Grant Pettersen, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, top finisher
- Colin Pheulpin, Mitchell, top finisher
Fifth-Grade Division
- Christopher Ellison Jr., Craik, champion
- Cordell Cade, William A. Diggs Elementary School, top finisher
- Taylor Carter, Matula, top finisher
- Samuel Hawkins, Matula, top finisher
- Gregory Lavender, Wade, top finisher
- Camden Moreland, Mitchell, top finisher
Sixth-Grade Division
- Nathanael Jean-Gilles, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, champion
- Journey Gardner, Milton M. Somers Middle School, top finisher
Seventh- and Eighth-Grade Division
- Joshua Dieterle, Somers, eighth grade, champion
- Cole Barrett, Piccowaxen Middle School, seventh grade, top finisher
- Erin Cooley, General Smallwood Middle School, seventh grade, top finisher
- Sean Robertson, Piccowaxen, seventh grade, top finisher
- Caleb Rogalski, Piccowaxen, seventh grade, top finisher
- William Stalnaker, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, eighth grade, top finisher
Ninth through Twelfth-Grade Division
- Caden Simpson, St. Charles High School, sophomore, champion
- Rahul Mahato, Thomas Stone High School, freshman, top finisher
- Sahil Patel, North Point High School, junior, top finisher
- Jacob Stern, North Point, junior, top finisher