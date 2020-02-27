Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Honors 2019 Employees, Deputy of the Year

The men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Calvert County Detention Center (CCDC) were recognized for their professional excellence at its Annual Awards Ceremony Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, Prince Frederick, MD. CCSO Sheriff Mike Evans along with CCDC Captain Kevin Cross honored officers and staff for their outstanding work exhibiting professionalism among their peers and their interactions with the public.

Congratulations to CCSO DFC Robert Shrawder for being named Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 2019 Deputy of the Year, DFC Nikki Gilmore, Beach Deputy of the Year, Deputy Chip Ward, CCSO Detective of the Year, Frances Lopez, CCSO Civilian of the Year, Deputy Dru Krum, CCSO Rookie of Year and 2019 Road Deputy of the Year from the Calvert County State’s Attorney Office, Correctional Deputy Ryan Jones, CCDC Rookie of the Year and Correctional Deputy 1st Class Mike Lanier, CCDC Correctional Deputy of the Year.

Congratulations to all recipients and thank you for all of your dedication and hard work. Our community is a safer place because of you.

