UPDATE: Charging Documents Added, Man Arrested Peacefully After Threatening to Set Off Grenades and Shoot Police After Standoff in Valley Lee

UPDATE 4/9/2020: on February 28, 2020, at approximately 9:45 a.m., police responded to the 44000 block of Pasture View Way in Valley Lee, for the reported assault and violation of protection.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the female victim was assaulted by the suspect, identified as Jamel Tiant Mitchell, 35 of no fixed address assaulted her by placing his hands on wrists then throat in an attempt to take her phone. The victim suffered visible injuries to her neck.

Police confirmed the suspect and victim had an active protective order in place. Mitchell and victim were previously in an intimate relationship and have two children in common. Mitchell fled the scene prior to police arrival. After police left the scene. Mitchell returned to the residence and started another disturbance, and prior to the arrival of police, Mitchell barricaded himself in the victim’s residence.

Mitchell made multiple statements about setting off explosive devices (grenades) inside of the residence if police did not back up from the residence. Mitchell at one point stated if police did not stop calling him, he would come out and shoot the first ten people he saw.

After approximately one hour, Mitchell surrendered to police peacefully and was taken into custody.

On March 14, 2020, Deputies made contact with the victim in reference a follow up to the events above. The victim requested help with the defendant, Jamel Tiant Mitchell, who had been calling her nonstop from the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and Rehabilitation Center.

After checking the phone system logs, Officers discovered forty-seven (47) calls had been made from February 29, 2020, from 6:46 a.m., to March 3, 2020, 4:38 p.m.

Officers were able to verify that eighteen of the calls were made by the defendant himself. The rest of the phone calls were made without an inmate ID number, because he had not yet been assigned one and were incomplete calls so no caller’s voice was heard. The victim had an active Final Protective Order, effective until April 12, 2020, signed by Judge Robyn Riddle, which was served in District Court on 2/02/2019, for which the defendant signed for his copy of the Final Protective Order. The Final Protective Order states the defendant, the respondent, SHALL NOT CONTACT, ATTEMPT TO CONTACT, OR HARASS (IN PERSON. BY TELEPHONE, IN WRITING, OR BY ANY OTHER MEANS) VICTIM NAME).

The following calls were made with the Inmate ID of Mitchell 2470740 and or were determined by this officer to be made by the defendant using other means to Identify such as recognition of his voice from previous calls, statements made to the victim including ones about their relationship and about the incident.

Mitchell made phone calls to the victims on Saturday February 29, 2020, at 5:17 p.m., on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:29 a.m.,10:38 a.m., 10:54 a.m., 10:58 a.m., 1:31 p.m., 1:56 p.m., 2:07 p.m., 2:12 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 2:18 p.m., 2:28 p.m., 5:17 p.m., 5:44 p.m., and 5:55 p.m., and then again on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 3:52 p.m., 4:17 p.m., and 4:38 p.m.

Officers listened to the calls which were completed. The victim, at multiple times said “leave me alone.” On 3/2/2020 at 10:58 a.m., the defendant asked her “you don’t want me to call you ever again?” to which the victim answered, “no I don’t’. The defendant had a bond hearing on 3/02/2020 at 1:00 p.m.,regarding in incidents on February 28, 2020.Judge Christy Holt Chesser ordered the defendant to have no contact with the victim. Thirteen (13) phone calls were made by the defendant after he was ordered to not have contact with the victim. Mitchell was charged with the following. ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

VIOLATE PROT ORDER

ARSON/THREAT

THREAT OF MASS VIOLENCE

VIOLATE PROT ORDER x5

HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT

VIOL REL COND-PERS ELIG RELIEF x3

TEL MISUSE:REPEAT CALLS x 3

