UPDATE: Standoff in Valley Lee Ends Peacefully, Suspect in Custody

UPDATE: 2:45 P.M., Police have one suspect in custody. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Witnesses are reporting SWAT and the armored bear cat is currently on the scene of an active barricade situation in the area of Medleys Neck Road and Pasture View Way in Valley Lee.

Emergency medical personnel and police are currently staging at a command post at the Second District Volunteer Fire Department.

Details are unavailable at this time.

Police have not released any information as this is an active situation. Expect large police activity in the area of Richey Road in Valley Lee. Please avoid the area. Minimal traffic is affected at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.