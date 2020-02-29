Calvert Marine Museum Events in March!

As the weather gets warmer, special events and activities for all ages can be found at the museum. For a complete listing, visit us on Facebook or at calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursday, March 5 & March 12 – Sea Squirts – 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. FREE drop-in program for children 18 months to 3 years old and their caregivers. This month’s theme is Ship Shape. Space is limited.

Thursday, March 5 – Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series: Watery Highways – The Chesapeake Bay – 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Join Mark Wilkins, Curator of Maritime History at the Calvert Marine Museum, as he explores “Maryland in the Age of Sail.” Explore before and after the advent of railroads, when the water was the easiest way to transport goods and travelers. The Chesapeake Bay connected towns such as Richmond, Alexandria, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Annapolis, Norfolk, and countless smaller towns. Consider the evolution of transportation on the ‘watery highways’ of the bay. Lectures are FREE and open to the public.

Friday, March 6 – Youth Art Month Opening Reception – 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Celebrate Youth Art Month with “Life on the Chesapeake,” featuring original artwork of students from Calvert County Public Schools. This special exhibit will be on display at CMM until March 19.

Tuesday, March 17 – Old Dominion Member Ticket Sale – 10 a.m. Tickets for museum members go on sale for Old Dominion with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce. This concert will take place on August 21 at the PNC Waterside Pavilion, located at the Calvert Marine Museum. To purchase tickets, visit calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 1-800-787-9454. Museum members have the opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the general public. To become a member, visit calvertmarinemuseum.com/membership.

Thursday, March 19 & March 26 – Little Minnows – 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. A program for children ages 3 to 5 years and their caregivers. This month’s theme is Let’s Sprout. Fee is $5, CMM members are FREE.

Thursday, March 19 – Maryland in the Age of Sail Lecture Series: Battle of Hampton Roads and the Civil War on the Chesapeake and in Maryland – 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Join Mark Wilkins, Curator of Maritime History at the Calvert Marine Museum, as he explores “Maryland in the Age of Sail.” Chronicle the transition from the sailing Navy to one made of iron. See why the Chesapeake Bay was so important during the Civil War, and discover ways Confederate raiders tried to outsmart the Union blockade of the eastern seaboard. Lectures are FREE and open to the public.



Friday, March 20 – CMM Members Save 20% – 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. in the Museum Store. Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day today and on the 20th of every month.

Friday, March 27 – The Maritime Performance Series presents Claude Bourbon – 7 p.m. in the Harms Gallery. Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for amazing guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories. Claude’s inimitable style incorporates plucking, picking, and strumming at such speed and precision that his fingers often seem to melt into a blur. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine available for sale. Tickets are $20 online at calvertmarinemuseum.com/maritime-performance- series and $25 at the door

Saturday, March 28 – OtterMania! – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Come and celebrate all things otter! Perfect for families with pre-school and elementary age children. Dance “the Swim” with our otter mascot, make an otter-themed craft, touch otter fur, meet the keepers, and learn “otterly” terrific facts about otters. Members are FREE; Museum admission applies.

Monday, March 30 –Homeschool Day in Solomons – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is partnering with Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (AMG) for Homeschool Day with the theme: Maryland’s Bounty. Homeschooled students are welcome to participate from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at CMM and 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at AMG. Ideal for grades K – 5, but all ages can discover something new. Pick up an interactive BINGO card at CMM, complete tasks at both sites to earn BINGO, and turn it in at AMG for the chance to win a prize. Programming is included with admission at both locations. Visit calvertmarinemuseum.com or annmariegarden.org for more information.

