Noise Advisory – NAS PAX RIVER Sets Noise Advisory for Nighttime Helicopter Testing at Webster Outlying Field from March 2 to March 6, 2020

Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that a low-altitude helicopter nighttime test event is scheduled to take place between March 2 and March 6, 2020 from 5– 7 p.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call the Pax River toll-free Noise Hotline at 1-866-819-9028.



