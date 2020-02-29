Charles County Public School Hosting HITS Expo on March 7, 2020 at St. Charles High School in Waldorf

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its History, Industry, Technology and Science (HITS) Expo Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at St. Charles High School in Waldorf. The Expo is a showcase of student work in history and science, as well as hands-on learning opportunities for students, parents and community members. Attendees can participate in hands-on learning activities and opportunities in areas such as science, technology, education, history, engineering and more.

Some of the planned activities include escape room fun, live raptors from the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center, K9 demonstrations, scavenger hunts, homemade ice cream, crafts and more. Several CCPS Career and Technical Education (CTE) students are participating to talk with attendees about their respective programs. Students can learn about robotics, hands-on CPR, ozobots, welding, physical therapy and create their own parachutes to fly using a wind tunnel.

Movies are also set to run in the digital dome theater of the James E. Richmond Science Center.

An awards ceremony to honor student winners in the history and science fair portion of the Expo is set for 5:30 p.m. The Expo features history and science fair projects from Charles County public and private schools.

St. Charles is located at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf.