Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit Arrests Wanted Lexington Park Man

The Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit arrested a fugitive last night wanted in two jurisdictions.

The accused is identified as William Alan Adams, 44, of Lexington Park. Adams had three open warrants in two jurisdictions. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

State troopers from the Firearms Enforcement Unit were conducting a criminal enforcement initiative in the Lexington Park area last night when they noticed Adams. Adams was wanted by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack on two outstanding warrants and one warrant through the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams was approached by troopers shortly after 8:30 p.m. last night while he was in his vehicle at a convenience store in California, Maryland. Adams was arrested without incident and taken into police custody.

In St. Mary’s County, Adams had two open warrants through the Leonardtown Barrack for fraud to avoid prosecution and a bench warrant for failure to appear – driving while suspended.

In Charles County, Adams had one open warrant through the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear – theft scheme $1,500 to $25,000.

