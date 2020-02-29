Pink and Blue Memorial Golf Tournament Raises Funds for the Latest Cancer Treatment Equipment

The CalvertHealth Foundation was recently presented a check from members of the Pink and Blue Committee whose members are from the Cannon Club to go toward cancer care. Funds were generated from the recent Memorial Golf Tournament which celebrated the life of Stanley Rosenbauer and raised $20,000 for the CalvertHealth Foundation to invest in the latest cancer treatment equipment. Since the event began in 2010, the Pink and Blue Committee has given more than $400,000 to the CalvertHealth Foundation to provide advanced oncology care to the Calvert community.

“The support of our community gives us the ability to address our most urgent health needs,” says CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague. “We are so very grateful for this gift and for the long-standing support and advocacy the members of the Pink and Blue Committee have given to the CalvertHealth Foundation.” He went on to say that cancer rates are staggering for Calvert County and that we are making considerable advancements to bring expert and state-of-the-art services to CalvertHealth to ensure convenient and effective access to our neighbors.



In the past, proceeds from the Pink and Blue tournament have helped CalvertHealth expand patient education, provide nurse navigation services and purchase the latest technology. This year, funds will help CalvertHealth purchase a SAVI SCOUT surgical guidance system, which is used to help breast surgeons pinpoint tumor localization. The system is designed to make breast cancer surgery easier for women and more efficient for healthcare providers. This sophisticated technology will not only allow for more efficient surgeries but also added comfort during the procedure since no invasive guide wires are used, and will decrease the wait times between radiology and surgery.

In December 2019, CalvertHealth achieved accreditation with the Commission on Cancer, which only 1,500 cancer centers across the country have received. The CalvertHealth Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care is “a model for what a multidisciplinary cancer care center should be,” according to Dr. Theodore Tsangaris. He described all that is currently being offered, including full imaging services, 3D mammograms, Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound and Stereotactic. CalvertHealth also recently welcomed Dr. Chandra Baker, a dedicated breast imager from John Hopkins.

The 11th annual Pink and Blue golf tournament will be on October 24, 2020 at The Cannon Club.

