Police Seeking Assistance Locating Suspect Vehicle in Fatal Hit And Run in Prince George’s County

UPDATE: Maryland State Police crash investigators have developed new information from evidence at the scene that provides a better description of the vehicle believed to have struck and killed a man walking along I-495 at I-95 early today.

Troopers now believe the vehicle that struck and killed the man was a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima. They believe the vehicle is damaged on the passenger side. Troopers describe the damage to the vehicle as potentially extensive and say it could involve the bumper, hood, headlight, fender and mirror along the passenger side of the car. They believe the man was struck by the vehicle sometime between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. today.

Positive identification of the adult African American male victim has not been made. Efforts are underway, but it is not known how long it will be until his identification is confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barracks at 301-345-3101.



Maryland state troopers are continuing their investigation into what appears to be a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on I-495 in Prince George’s County this morning.

The victim is described as an adult African American male. A positive identification has not been made at this time.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the College Park Barracks received a 911 call from a motorist reporting what appeared to be a body lying in the gore area between the inner loop of I-495 and the ramp for northbound I-95. Troopers responded and found the unidentified victim. Responding emergency medical services personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Troopers began an immediate investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was on foot and was struck by an unknown vehicle. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians have recovered vehicle debris that indicates the striking vehicle may have been silver. They are continuing to process the scene and examine the evidence to obtain further details regarding the suspect vehicle.

Troopers searched the region along I-95, I-495 and Rt. 50, looking for both a suspect vehicle and a vehicle that may have belonged to the victim. Troopers did not locate either a suspect vehicle or vehicle that may have been previously operated by the victim.

MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to the scene to assist with the closure of four lanes of the inner loop of I-495. As of 9:15 a.m., lanes one and two have been reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have information about the victim or the striking vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barracks immediately at 301-345-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

Maryland State Police Crash Team investigators responded and are leading the ongoing investigation.

