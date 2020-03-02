58-Year-Old South Carolina Man Identified as Sole Occupant of Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

UPDATE 3/02/2020: Maryland State Police from Leonardtown Barrack are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 58-year old man from South Carolina.
The deceased is identified as David Vukmer, 58, the driver of a 2014 Hyundai Veloster, registered in South Carolina. Vukmer was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service providers and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., troopers responded to a crash in the area of the 23,000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The preliminary investigation indicates the Veloster, operated by Vukmer, was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road when for reasons unknown, traveled off of the roadway, into a ditch and became airborne, striking two separate trees. The vehicle came to rest on its roof approximately 15 feet from the second tree.
The driver, later identified as Vukmer, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police believe he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
State police ask anyone with information relevant to this crash to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. The investigation continues…
2/29/2020: On Saturday, February 29, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with the occupant unresponsive.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned and off the roadway into the woods.
Emergency medical personnel declared the patient deceased on the scene.
Police are currently investigating the crash.
Expect traffic delays as Point Lookout Road will be shut down for an extended period of time.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
What specifically do you think should be done? You can’t force people to be good drivers. You can’t foresee people having medical emergencies.
And your statement about there being more issues in this area than other areas is a ridiculous statement and has no basis of proof. Please show us statistics on these other more populated areas against those of St. Mary’s. I’ll wait…
People are driving really crazy down that way nowadays .
The article doesn’t at this time provide :
Why do so many people drive like maniacs in this county? Someone is always tailing you or weaving in and out of close traffic. For what?
Out of state driver
Anyone thing maybe deer running across the road may have something to do with this accident. That area is well known for them.