58-Year-Old South Carolina Man Identified as Sole Occupant of Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

UPDATE 3/02/2020: Maryland State Police from Leonardtown Barrack are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 58-year old man from South Carolina.

The deceased is identified as David Vukmer, 58, the driver of a 2014 Hyundai Veloster, registered in South Carolina. Vukmer was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service providers and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at approximately 8:00 p.m., troopers responded to a crash in the area of the 23,000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The preliminary investigation indicates the Veloster, operated by Vukmer, was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road when for reasons unknown, traveled off of the roadway, into a ditch and became airborne, striking two separate trees. The vehicle came to rest on its roof approximately 15 feet from the second tree.

State police ask anyone with information relevant to this crash to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. The investigation continues…



On Saturday, February 29, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with the occupant unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned and off the roadway into the woods.

Emergency medical personnel declared the patient deceased on the scene.

Expect traffic delays as Point Lookout Road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

