Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

February 29, 2020

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with the occupant unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned and off the roadway into the woods.

Emergency medical personnel declared the patient deceased on the scene.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Expect traffic delays as Point Lookout Road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on February 29, 2020 at 8:09 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.