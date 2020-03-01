Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Moll Dyer Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with the occupant unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned and off the roadway into the woods.

Emergency medical personnel declared the patient deceased on the scene.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Expect traffic delays as Point Lookout Road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

