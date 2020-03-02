Maryland State Police Investigating Second Fatal Hit and Run in Prince George’s County, Victim Identified as 73-Year-Old Largo Man

UPDATE 3/02/2020: After family notification, Maryland State Police are identifying the man killed in yesterday’s hit and run collision in Prince George’s County.

The victim is identified as Earl L. Rogers Sr., 74, of Largo, Md. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. yesterday, a 911 caller to the Forestville Barrack reported seeing a pedestrian struck by at least one and possibly two vehicles on southbound Rt. 4 at Old Marlboro Pike, Forestville. Troopers responding to the scene found the victim lying in the grass off the right shoulder of the roadway.

The preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team indicates the victim was a pedestrian who was crossing Rt. 4, south of Old Marlboro Pike, when he was struck. Evidence collected at the scene indicates the striking vehicle may have been silver or white. No further description details are known at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal hit and run is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at the Forestville Barracks at 301-568-8101, ext 0. Callers may remain anonymous.

Troopers are still searching for a 2018/19 silver Nissan Altima, wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian that occurred early on the morning of February 29th, along I-495 at northbound I-95 in College Park. The victim in that incident has yet to be positively identified.

The investigations into both fatal hit and run crashes are continuing.



