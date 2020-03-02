Maryland House Delegate Arrested for Drunk Driving in Waldorf

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 12:50 a.m., a Charles County Sheriff’s officer was operating a marked police car northbound in the 2700 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf when a vehicle exited the parking lot of a business and failed to yield the right of way causing the officer to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, Jewel Jacobia Walker, 48, of Fort Washington.

Suspecting impairment, standardized field sobriety tests were administered.

Subsequently, Walker was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence.

He was later released by the District Court commissioner on personal recognizance.

Walker is a Maryland House of Delegates representative.

