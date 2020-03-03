MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Welcomes Leap Day Babies

For Peter and Melissa Donnelly of Hollywood, Maryland, Leap Day—that extra day that comes every four years—just became even more special. Their sixth child, Rhett, was born at 1:41 a.m. on Leap Day, Feb. 29, the first of three babies born at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital that day.

Melissa, who was past due with Rhett, said there were two days she was hoping the couple’s youngest would not choose to be born on—his brother’s birthday and Leap Day.

“I kept saying, ‘You can’t come on Leap Day, because I don’t know how to handle that,'” she said.

But with growing contractions on Feb. 28, the couple found themselves at MedStar St. Mary’s around midnight with Rhett arriving shortly thereafter, at 21 inches long and weighing 8 lbs., 6 ounces. And although his brothers and sisters—ranging in age from 17 to 5—hadn’t yet been in to see the newest member of the family Saturday afternoon, “I am sure they will be lots of help,” said Melissa.

