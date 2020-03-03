With a sad heart Friends and Family of Andy Thompson announce his passing. Andy was successful in achieving 24 years of sobriety in his recovery and even the big “C” didn’t shatter his commitment.

Andy was a man of integrity with a heart of gold. He always had our backs. He had an encouraging word even when he was going through hard times. Andy WAS A FIGHTER!!! He was so excited to see us all when he was sick because we are and we will always be his family. He was also a community powerhouse in the AA community and an inspiration to all within his recovery circle. He looked up to his sponsor Bob H who was like a father figure to him. Every time we think about Andy and get that little twinkle in our eyes we know it is him shining down on us. LOVE ALWAYS YOUR JUDE HOUSE FAMILY

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Jude House Recovery Scholarship at the College of Southern Maryland in Andys behalf, please visit: Foundation.csmd.edu/donate and select the Jude House Recovery Scholarship under designation.

The Jude House will host a remembrance in Andys honor soon check https://www.facebook.com/TheJudeHouseInc/ for details.