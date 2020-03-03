Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Host Annual Crime Watch Kickoff Celebration

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry and members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Community Services Section are hosting the annual Crime Watch Kickoff event on Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the American Legion in La Plata. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about crime prevention and discuss strategies to keep our communities safe. Our special guest speaker will be Michelle Lilly, MPH, CEM from Charles County Department of Emergency Services. She will be speaking on Emergency Preparedness.

The CCSO is committed to keeping communities safe. Later this year, neighborhoods will also be invited to participate in the National Night Out event in August followed by our Citizens Advisory Meeting in November.

For more information about the Crime Watch Kickoff event, contact Mrs. Connie Gray, the CCSO Community Organizer, at (301) 932-3080.