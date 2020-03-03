Police in Calvert County Arrest Drug Dealing Convicted Felon on Gun and Drug Charges

In late February 2020, detectives with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) initiated an investigation into a convicted felon that was believed to be in unlawful possession of firearms.

On February 28, 2020, a search and seizure warrant was executed on a residence in the 3200 block of Hance Rd, Port Republic.

Detectives recovered a pump action shotgun, a prop gun, 15 grams of crack cocaine, mixing agents, and numerous other items of evidence that were indicative of the production, distribution, and use of narcotics.

Arron Lemonte Johnson, 38 of Port Republic, was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Shotgun by a Prohibited Person.

Anyone who wishes to provide additional information about these offenses is encouraged to contact Detective Yates at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2151.

