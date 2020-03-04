VIDEO: One Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at approximately 7:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the WaWa on Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned and the driver trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle off the roadway and on its side, with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the adult male victim in approximately 10 minutes.

The male was transported to a nearby landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported him to an area trauma center.

Police are currently investigating the collision and details will be provided when they become available.



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xfakS1EASm8" width="775" height="445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>