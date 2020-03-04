VIDEO: One Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Lexington Park

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at approximately 7:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the WaWa on Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned and the driver trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle off the roadway and on its side, with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the adult male victim in approximately 10 minutes.

The male was transported to a nearby landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported him to an area trauma center.

Police are currently investigating the collision and details will be provided when they become available.


One Response to VIDEO: One Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Lexington Park

  1. Joe on March 4, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    There were less wrecks in the original Blues Brothers movie than there are in one year here in Saint Mary’s. What’s in the water? Or, more importantly, what’s in the driving tests?

    Reply

