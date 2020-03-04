Maryland State Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Suspect in Mechanicsville

The Leonardtown Barrack is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person in these pictures in reference to an investigation at the Mechanicsville WaWa on March 3, 2020.

If you can identify this suspect, or have information related to the crime, please contact Trooper E. Pinto via e-mail at edward.pinto@maryland.gov or call the Leonardtown Barrack at (301) 475-8955 and refer to case #20-MSP-009230.

Callers can remain anonymous.

