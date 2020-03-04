Maryland State Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Suspect in Mechanicsville

March 4, 2020

The Leonardtown Barrack is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person in these pictures in reference to an investigation at the Mechanicsville WaWa on March 3, 2020.

If you can identify this suspect, or have information related to the crime, please contact Trooper E. Pinto via e-mail at edward.pinto@maryland.gov or call the Leonardtown Barrack at (301) 475-8955 and refer to case #20-MSP-009230.

Callers can remain anonymous.

5 Responses to Maryland State Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Suspect in Mechanicsville

  1. ID? on March 4, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Not unless you tell us what he supposedly did wrong.

    • S. Holmes on March 4, 2020 at 11:57 am

      Well, just looking at the clips, he had what appears to be a carton of cigarettes in his left hand and then ‘poof’ the carton (and his hands) disappear into his pockets. Therefore, I would allege he nicked a carton of cigarettes.

      • Anonymous on March 4, 2020 at 12:31 pm

        OK thanks

  2. Charles on March 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    He is clearly stealing a partial carton of cigarettes

  3. Don't Smoke! on March 4, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    We’ll keep an eye out for this guy showing up in 20 years with lung cancer …

