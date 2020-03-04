The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

March 4, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a motor vehicle breaking-and-entering investigation.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 4:30 am, the suspect entered several unlocked vehicles in the Fitzgerald Auto Mall parking lot in Lexington Park. A wallet with credit cards was taken from one vehicle, which was subsequently used at several different businesses in the Lexington Park area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Benjamin Luffey at 301-475-4200, ext. 72335 or email benjamin.luffey@stmarysmd.com. Case # 11217-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


3 Responses to The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

  1. Crazy Fool on March 4, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    Oh wait, That’s Bill from around the way… Really??? Get some better cameras… You make millions a year you fool!

  2. Anonymous on March 4, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    This will be easy.

    That coat will be ID’d instantly.

  3. Locked-car-guy on March 4, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    “… credit cards was taken from one vehicle, which was subsequently used at several different businesses in the Lexington Park area.”
    OK, so where is the video from the places he used these credit cards? I doubt he was wearing a mask when he was using these credit cards.

