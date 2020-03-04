The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a motor vehicle breaking-and-entering investigation.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 4:30 am, the suspect entered several unlocked vehicles in the Fitzgerald Auto Mall parking lot in Lexington Park. A wallet with credit cards was taken from one vehicle, which was subsequently used at several different businesses in the Lexington Park area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Benjamin Luffey at 301-475-4200, ext. 72335 or email benjamin.luffey@stmarysmd.com. Case # 11217-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

