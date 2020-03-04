Wanted Wednesday: James William Blackiston III

James William Blackistone III, 27 of Hollywood
Wanted for Second-Degree Escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown
If you know where this offender can be found, call Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. 78128 or email trevor.teague@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may also contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Blackiston is currently wanted for Escape Second Degree after removing his tracking device while on pretrial release, for the charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute.
Let me guess……
His ankle bracelet was removed?
Oh gee. He promised he wouldn’t!