Wanted Wednesday: James William Blackiston III

James William Blackistone III, 27 of Hollywood

Wanted for Second-Degree Escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown

If you know where this offender can be found, call Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. 78128 or email trevor.teague@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may also contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

