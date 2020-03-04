The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Information on Two Robberies That Occurred in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two robberies that occurred in Millison Plaza located in Lexington Park.

On February 21, 2020, two individuals entered the Island Sushi establishment located in the 21800 block of N Shangri La Drive. The individuals displayed a weapon and obtained an undisclosed amount of currency and fled the establishment on foot.

On February 23, 2020, two individuals entered the 2000 Liquors establishment located in the 21800 block of N Shangri La Drive. The individuals displayed a weapon and obtained an undisclosed amount of currency and then fled the establishment on foot.

In both robberies, the individuals concealed their identity with masks. Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Taylore Nauman at (301) 475-4200 extension 78109, or by email at Taylore.Nauman@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

