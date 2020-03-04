Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Increased Thefts from Sheds

We have seen an increase in thefts from sheds recently. CCSO is actively investigating these cases.
If you have a shed or anything on your property which stores valuables, make sure to lock it, leave a light on, and consider installing a security camera. Record the serial numbers for your equipment and take pictures.
Look out for your neighbors and ask them to do the same for you. If you see anything suspicious, call 301-932-2222.
