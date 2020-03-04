Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Increased Thefts from Sheds

March 4, 2020

We have seen an increase in thefts from sheds recently. CCSO is actively investigating these cases.

If you have a shed or anything on your property which stores valuables, make sure to lock it, leave a light on, and consider installing a security camera. Record the serial numbers for your equipment and take pictures.

Look out for your neighbors and ask them to do the same for you. If you see anything suspicious, call 301-932-2222.

This entry was posted on March 4, 2020 at 3:02 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Increased Thefts from Sheds

  1. Master Bates on March 4, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    So many losers out there. Too busy partying and being a dope when you should be getting an education. then the world leaves you behind and left you hating the man, or hating capitalism, while living on the streets, stealing to help fund your next meth hit. But dont worry, the libs will make sure we all pay to support you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.