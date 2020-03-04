Maryland International Raceway Currently Accepting Part-time Job Applications for Nine Different Positions

Maryland International Raceway is currently accepting part-time job applications! We’re looking for enthusiastic and responsible individuals for the positions listed below.

Security

Track Official – Waterbox

Track Official – Tech / Staging

Announcer

Tower Officials

Ticket Seller

Concession Sales

Fire/Rescue (Must be 18+ and have firefighting/emt experience)

Fuel & Souvenir Attendant

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about the fun and thrill that Maryland Int’l Raceway has to offer through its various positions, please give us a call at 301-884-9833 or send an email to info@racemdir.com.

You can submit your employment application right now by clicking on the links below!

http://www.racemdir.com/employment/index.htm

Online application here: http://www.racemdir.com/employment/application_form.htm

