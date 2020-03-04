The Old Jail Museum Open for Leonardtown First Fridays, on March 6, 2020

The Old Jail Museum, a popular landmark in the heart of Leonardtown, will be open during Leonardtown First Fridays, beginning Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to come and take a tour of this unique historic site while enjoying all the Leonardtown First Friday festivities that evening. Staff will be on-hand to showcase the Old Jail and its interesting story.

A special exhibit regarding Benjamin Hance, a young African American man who was held at the Old Jail in 1887 and later killed by a local mob, will be on display during this opening. Hance is the only documented lynching victim recorded in St. Mary’s County.

The Old Jail Museum is also looking for volunteers who would like to spend some time staffing and giving tours at the Old Jail for the upcoming year.

The historic site will be expanding operating hours to better accommodate visitors, so new volunteers are needed in staffing the location. Training will be provided.

The Old Jail Museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650, right on the grounds of the Courthouse in downtown Leonardtown, a short walk from the Square.

