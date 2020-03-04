Dennis Marvin Erich, Sr., “Pee-Wee” 71, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on March 3, 2020 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He was born on October 31, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Carlyle Richard and Edna Wood Erich. Pee Wee is also proceeded in death by his brother, Carlyle Richard Erich, Jr. and his sister Madelyn Saunders.

Pee-Wee worked as the Barber at Town and Country Liquor Store in Port Republic for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his Daughter, Penny Erich, Son Dennis M. Erich, Jr, four Grandchildren; Kevin Alvey, Samantha Erich, Jason Erich, and Jayme Erich. He is also survived by three Great Grandchildren Kyla Larson, Riley Larson, Mackenzie Erich, and a Brother Robert Erich.

The family will receive friends on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland from 6 to the time of services at 7:30 PM. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10:30. Memorial contributions maybe made to Burnett Calvert Hospice House.