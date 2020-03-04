Prince George’s County Police Department Announces Passing of Off-Duty Detective

The Prince George’s County Police Department is mourning the loss of an off-duty detective who passed away earlier today at her home in Waldorf.

Shortly before 10:00 am, first responders were called to the home of Corporal Danita Ingram for a medical emergency. Despite life-saving measures, Corporal Ingram passed away a short time later. At this time, there are no signs of any foul play.

“Our police family is deeply saddened at the loss of Corporal Ingram. She served this community and agency for more than a decade. She will be missed. On behalf of the entire Prince George’s County Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved her,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.

Corporal Ingram joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2008. She was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Enforcement Division. She was 51 years old. She is survived by her four children, three sons and one daughter.

