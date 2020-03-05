Prince George’s County Investigating 19-Year-Old Male Found Shot to Death in Wooded Area in Chillum

Homicide Unit detectives are actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man in Chillum. The victim is 19-year-old Nelson Leon-Umana of Adelphi.

On February 28th, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers responded to the 6600 block of Chillum Manor Road for a welfare check. Responding officers located the victim in a wooded area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0011739.