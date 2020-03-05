Garvey Senior Activity Center to Relocate to New Facility, Formal Ribbon Cutting Event to be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020

The current Garvey Senior Activity Center, located in the Leonardtown Governmental Center complex, will officially close its doors Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. For two weeks, staff will be moving into the brand-new Garvey Senior Activity Center to prepare for its opening. The new Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, MD will reopen to the public Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 8 a.m.

The public is invited to join the Department of Aging & Human Services, and local and state dignitaries, including the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and Yumi Hogan, First Lady of Maryland, for the official ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Tours of the new facility and special opening day activities are planned for the public to participate.

During the two-week closure of the current Garvey Senior Activity Center, participants can visit one of the other locations: Loffler Senior Activity Center located at 21905 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD or Northern Senior Activity Center located at 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging, or find us on Facebook, keyword St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.