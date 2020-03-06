What does a “State of Emergency” mean?

A state of emergency has been declared in order to allow Maryland to coordinate and request emergency resources and support in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus). A state of emergency allows the Governor to access certain resources in order to increase the State’s response.

A state of emergency is a good indicator that residents should remain alert and follow officials’ orders and news stations in order to be informed of the situation.

Here is additional information about this state of emergency:

Will schools be closed?

States of Emergencies typically do not mandate school closures. It usually is the local school district’s decision to stay open or to close. Check with your school for up-to-date closure information.

Will stores and businesses be open?

This state of emergency does not require employers to close. We ask that all employers consider employee safety at all times and review their teleworking, leave, and continuity of operations plans and policies.

What you need to know about COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

For the latest information on COVID-19 please visit health.maryland.gov