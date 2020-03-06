UPDATE: ATF Offers $5,000 Reward for Information in Armed Robbery of Over 25 Guns in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 12:50 P.M: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance with information on a robbery that occurred on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Citizens may remain anonymous and are eligible for an award from Crime Solvers of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, for a total of up to $10,000.

On March 5, 2020, at approximately 8:05 p.m. two male suspects concealing their faces, entered Bob’s Sunoco located at 20321 Piney Point Road in Callaway. The suspects brandished firearms at an employee and proceeded to remove multiple firearms from a display case. Both suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.

Anyone with information can contact 888-ATF-TIPS. The $10,000 reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms and federally licensed firearms retailers.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

