UPDATE: ATF Offers $5,000 Reward for Information in Armed Robbery of Over 25 Guns in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 12:50 P.M: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance with information on a robbery that occurred on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Citizens may remain anonymous and are eligible for an award from Crime Solvers of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, for a total of up to $10,000.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.
3/6/2020: On Thursday, March 5, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bob’s Sunoco (The Beer Cave), on Piney Point Road in Callaway, for the reported robbery.
Police arrived on scene and discovered multiple suspects had entered the business and stole between 25 and 30 guns, and fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement in an unknown direction.
The suspects descriptions are currently unavailable, with police not releasing any details at this time due to the incident being under investigation.
Details will be provided when they become available.
Obviously I don’t know, but why are there guns on display at a gas station?
I was wondering the same thing. I assumed it was going to say the tackle box was robbed again. Seems like that place gets robbed a couple times a year.
Well you see, it’s a great way to combine multiple trips into one. I can stop for beer, gas, smokes and guns at ONE time. It’s so convenient! Wait, since it’s in a store, I’m going to call this type of establishment a Convenience Store!
the pumps are gone, it’s a store now
its not a gas station anymore. Its a beer cave/firearms store now.
There’s a small gun shop/counter inside the beer cave. They don’t sell gas (yet), just beer, liquor, bait/tackle, and guns.
Bob’s Sunoco is a licensed firearm dealer.
They are a liquor, firearms, and fishing supplies convenience stop in addition to having gas pumps. They are one of a few places that actually have a special stock of certain fine liquors and craft brews are known very much for that.
They are a licensed gun dealer. The back portion is a gun store.
There is another business in the rear of the building. There’s nothing on display when you walk into the gas station.
So the public needs to be on the lookout for two male subjects???? That’s it?
Did they fill out a ATF Form 4473? That should give the police & ATF their names.
Oh wait, that is only for defenseless law abiding citizens.
Hahahaha. They don’t even sell gas
