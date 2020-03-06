Dennis Jerome “Jerry” Clark of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on February 13, 2020. Born July 18, 1953 in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of Raymond Lee and Anne Kathleen (Overton) Clark who preceded him in death. Jerry was known as a talented mechanic and worked on anything with a motor. He owned a diesel repair business and had an ear for diagnosing problems. He loved Louis L’Amour’s books, the old westerns and tv shows, country and bluegrass music and just hanging out with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by brothers, John Christopher and Kenneth Andrew, sisters Kathleen Prinzel and Amy Defibaugh and a niece, Leah Christine Clark. He is survived by 4 daughters, Jennifer Lynne Clark, Veronica Anne Clark, Beverly Killough (Michael, Dr.) and Kimberly Clark (Joe Cross, fiancé), eight grandchildren, Quin Clark, Jamie Burdin, Jr., Robbi-Leigh Jones, Alexis Hayes, Kenleigh Hayes, Braelyn Killough, Rheyma Pruett and Hayzlee Pruett. They all reside in Arkansas. Siblings, Victoria Duvall of Prince Frederick, MD, Evan Clark (LaRelle) of Davidsonville, MD, Matt Clark of Huntingtown, MD, Abby Clark Morales (David) of Chesapeake, VA, Raymond Lee Boswell of Bowie, MD, Justin Clark of Davidsonville, MD, Julie Brashier (John) of Raleigh, NC, Elizabeth Clark of Houston, TX, Melissa Difiore (Matt) of Deale, MD, Raymond Kerry Clark of Florida, Dan Clark (Maki) of Willow Springs, NC and Tina Welch (Michelle) of St. Leonard, MD, 34 nieces and nephews and 29 great nieces and nephews.