Dianne Elizabeth Hickman, 68, passed away February 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 11, 1951 in Winthrop, MA. In the late 70’s she headed to southern Maryland and loved it so much she never left.

Dianne was an accountant by day, and during tax season she was an accountant by day and night and weekends. Her most rewarding job was banquet coordinator at the Light House Inn and she worked so hard behind the scenes with so many great people to make events flawless.

Dianne was a force of nature. She had her first of many major heart attacks at 48, lung cancer at 54, and brain cancer at 55 and she beat them all. She had been cancer free since her brain tumor was removed on December 26, 2006 and she did not miss a beat with tax season the next month.

Dianne’s greatest joys in life were her grandchildren, her dogs, football, lobster, and ALL animals, not necessarily in that order. She was known as Nana to her grandchildren and so many others. She spent the most time with her grandson Derek and loved every minute playing games, painting ceramics, and whatever he wanted to do. She equally loved the Washington Redskins and her hometown New England Patriots, and when they played each other she dressed her dogs, Bernie and Chica, in opposing team outfits. Dianne earned her name “the duck lady” because she loved feeding the dozens of ducks that showed up every morning to her home near Flag Harbor Marina. Dianne opened her home to anyone in need, including the many friends and animals her children would bring home. There was never a child or animal in need with Dianne nearby.

Dianne’s legacy lives on in her children Alicia and Alex, her son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Tanya, and her grandchildren Derek, Nicholas, and Cody.

A celebration of life for Dianne will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. With a service at 3:30 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. If you have any pictures of Dianne’s adventures to share please email them to diannehickman@outlook.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Dianne’s name be made to St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co 7, 200 Calvert Beach Road Saint Leonard, MD 20685 OR Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.