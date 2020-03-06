Bette Jane Seaman, 63, of Waldorf, MD passed away on February 25, 2020 at her residence. Born February 18, 1957 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Major Clifton Elwood Seaman and Marion Irene (Kenyon) Seaman. Bette was an esthetician and makeup artist for over thirty years and she loved animals.

Bette is survived by her children, Jessica Buchanan (Eric) of Lusby, MD and Christopher Middendorf (Destiny) of Lewes, DE; grandchildren, Kaylee Sandoval, Alivia Middendorf, Chase Buchanan and Kennedy Yoder; and her significant other of fourteen years, David Scott.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Avenue, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732